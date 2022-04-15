Magazine Easter sale up to 95% off: Sports Illustrated for $15 (Reg. $39), more from $5.50

Alongside the ongoing Deals of the Week, DiscountMags has now kicked off its Easter weekend magazine sale. Featuring loads of the most popular titles at up to 95% off the newsstand prices, this is great time to extend your subscriptions, land some easy remote gifts (every title can be sent to a separate address with a custom note), or grab some for the first time. Free shipping is available across the board with zero sales tax at checkout and no worries of titles getting automatically renewed at full price. Head below for more details.

DiscountMags Easter weekend sale

While there are plenty of notable offers here, one standout is on Sports Illustrated. Regularly as much as $39 at Amazon and more recently down at $20, you can now land 1-year of Sports Illustrated for $14.95 in the DiscountMags Easter weekend sale. That’s at least $5 below the next best price and the Amazon low, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find.

Sports Illustrated delivers “spectacular” photography, previews of upcoming seasons across a wide range of sports, behind-the-scenes access, “analysis from leading experts,” and much more.

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Easter weekend sale for additional titles right here. Just watch out for the GQ subscription, which can be had for a touch less right here.

Then go scoop up the April Amazon First Reads eBook freebies and check out the spring Amazon Kindle sale starting from $45 a pop.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

