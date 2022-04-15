Upgrade to Windows 11 with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 i5/i7 models at new lows from $950

Amazon is offering deals on Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 devices from $949.99 shipped. The i5/8GB/512GB model is currently down from the $1,400 price marking a new low price we’ve seen. Running an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of system memory, you will be able to effectively multitask and get your work done. Omnisonic speakers, backed by Dolby Atmos support, make for a great content consumption experience. These machines will come running Windows 10 but can be upgraded to Microsoft’s new flagship, Windows 11, for free. The i7/16GB/512GB 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 is also on sale for $1,350. This too is a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 i5/8GB/512GB for $650. This laptop recently dropped in price from $729 and brings you an 11th Gen Intel i5 with the same amount of memory as the Surface Book mentioned above. One upgrade with this model is the 15.6-inch display running at a 1080p resolution. You also get a fingerprint reader that can unlock your device with Windows Hello.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Bluetooth Speaker at $199. This discount brings it down to the lowest price we’ve tracked and nets you a speaker with 500W of audio output. Built-in LEDs add to the vibe while partying. You can also save on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at its second-best price of $834. Launched back in March, this new flagship tablet is centered on its 12.4-inch AMOLED display and new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Save on the SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard with custom actuation at a new low of $100. This deal only lasts for April 15, so be sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone!

Surface Laptop 4 i5/8GB/512GB features:

Featuring 11th Gen Intel Core processors for a smoother flow across browser tabs, and faster performance across programs and tasks.

Power your creativity anywhere thanks to all-day battery life, Fast Charging, and industry-leading typing comfort.

Plug in the accessories you use today with built-in USB-C and USB-A, Surface Connect for charging, and headphone jack.

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

