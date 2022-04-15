Upgrade your oral care routine with a new water flosser starting from $30 at Amazon today

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $90+ $30

We have spotted some notable water flosser deals from $30 to upgrade your home and travel oral care routine. Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP 72 Water Flosser Classic for $42.44 shipped. Regularly between $49 and $55 over the 12 months on Amazon, today’s is the lowest price we have tracked in over outside of a one-day offer for a few cents less. This model can also go for much more than that over at Walmart. There are certainly more high-tech options out there (some of which are on sale below), but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less from a trusted brand like Waterpik. This one can remove “99.99% of plaque” from treated areas in just 1 minute per day with six pressure settings with a dishwasher-safe reservoir and three included nozzles. More details below. 

More water flosser deals:

For more household essentials, personal care items, cooking gear, and kitchen accessories, swing by our home goods deal hub. Then check out this ongoing price drop on AquaSonic’s popular Black Series Toothbrush bundle. Now starting at $30 shipped, it delivers eight brush heads as well as a charger and a travel case at up to 25% off right now. 

Waterpik Classic features:

  • EASY & EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Countertop Classic Professional Water Flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50% more effective than floss for improving gum health; ideal for braces, implants and other dental work.
  • TESTED & TRUSTED: Waterpik is clinically proven and the only Water Flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day

