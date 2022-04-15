This PS5 vertical stand charges your controllers and keeps your console cool for $19

KDD Gaming US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OVIO PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand with Controller Charging Area and Game Storage at $19.30 Prime shipped when you use the code IDG6VEJX at checkout. This is down from its normal $33 going rate at Amazon and marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. This vertical stand has room for your PlayStation 5 itself with dual cooling fans to keep things nice and chilly while gaming. On top of that, there’s room for two controllers and charging cables, 15 games, and even your headset. All of this combines to ensure that you have a solid experience all around when playing your PS5 and helps tidy things up as well. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for this more simple stand at $17 on Amazon to save a few bucks. While it doesn’t charge your controllers, have built-in fans, or room for games, it does stand your console up on its end which could make it fit better in your setup. Plus, if you don’t need those extra features, then it also takes up less overall room thanks to its sleeker design.

Don’t forget to check out today’s best game deals for all the ways you can save on console favorites. For instance, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale for $30 from $50 for your PlayStation 5 enjoyment as well as Death Stranding Director’s Cut down to $40 from $50. There’s plenty of other great deals in our roundup, so be sure to check out the post for more discounted games.

OVIO PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand features:

The ps5 stand with efficient cooling fans and ps5 controller charger station,headset holder,15 ps5 game storage , three extra USB charging ports, screw storage.This ps5 cooling station can quickly charge two ps5 dual sense at the same time, and dissipate heat for ps5 console playstation 5. The ps5 accessories kits built-in 2 cooling fans in the cooling stand which help your playstation 5 console to achieve effective heat dissipation.The silent high-speed cooling fan can achieve better air circulation without disturbing ps5 gamer. Reducing the temperature of the ps5 console can bring a more stable gaming experience and extend the life of the game console.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!