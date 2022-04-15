Sleep soundly with the California Design Den 15-pound 100% cotton weighted blanket at $140

California Design Den (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Chunky Knit 15-pound Weighted Blanket for $139.99 shipped. Normally listed for $169, this $29 in savings marks a new all-time low price we can find for this blanket, outside of some lightning deals. Made from 100% cotton, this weighted blanket is the perfect companion to ensure you get a good night’s rest. California Design Den has designed this blanket to have even weight distribution and is handwoven. Breathability is boasted to be “just like your favorite t-shirt.” Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Waowoo Adult Weighted Blanket for $27. This blanket weighs the same as the California Design Den at 15-pounds but is larger at 60×80-inches compared to 44×72-inches. Weighted blankets are perfect for those who have trouble sleeping at night by providing just the right amount of pressure. No matter which blanket you go with, you are sure to appreciate the comfort they bring while resting.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat at $126. This is within $4 of the 2022 low price we’ve tracked and allows you to control your whole home temperature using your iPhone. The 20-ounce Stanley Quadvac NeverLeakMug can be had for $19.50. This price is a new all-time low for the Maple colorway. You can also save on the OVIO PlayStation 5 Vertical Stand with Controller Charging Area for $19. At an all-time low, you can store your games, neatly charge controllers, and provide clean air to your PS5.

California Design Den Cotton Weighted Blanket features:

Other weighted blankets with fillers are hot & stuffy, especially during spring & summer. Not ours! This weighted blanket is designed to be airy without compromising on any of the weighted features that you need for a calming, therapeutic deep sleep.

Cuddle up and sleep better, naturally. This chunky weighted blanket soothes and calms. Cool cotton fibers are delightfully soft and breathable, just like your favourite t-shirt.

This Light Grey weighted blanket is hand knit by women artisans in India. Each one is made sustainably and ethically. It’s as good for the earth as it is for you.

