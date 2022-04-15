Hit the road with Stanley’s 20-oz. Quadvac travel mug at new Amazon low from $19.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Stanley Quadvac NeverLeak Mug for $19.47 in maple and $22.77 in black with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, like it currently fetches directly from Stanley, this is a new all-time low on the Maple colorway and the best price we have tracked on the black model outside of a one-day offer at $20.50 over the holidays last year. Delivering that Stanley quality build, these insulated travel mugs keep drinks hot for up to 7 hours and cold for up to 30 hours with some ice. Manufactured from 18/8 stainless steel, it can really “take a beating” alongside its “leak-resistant” lid that supports one-handed drinking. The whole thing can just get thrown in the dishwasher as well. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the Stanley namesake here, take a look at the larger Contigo SnapSeal Insulated Travel Mug. The grey colorway is selling for $18 Prime shipped with a more spacious 24-ounce capacity and a similar stainless steel insulated treatment.

If you any upcoming trips or plan on hitting the road this spring, you’ll want to dive into this morning’s Gold Box luggage sale. Alongside some additional accessories, there are a host of leather bags and duffles starting from $9 Prime shipped and with up to 30% in savings for today only. Browse through the options and our top picks right here.

Stanley Quadvac NeverLeak Mug features:

PERFECT TRAVEL MUG: The Stanley Neverleak Mug is designed to keep all of its contents inside and fit in most cup holders. The QuadVacvacuum insulation keeps your drinks hot for up to 7 hours, cold for up to 10 hours or iced for up to 30 hours

TOUGH AND DURABLE: Unlike normal mugs, this is manufactured using 18/8 stainless steel, meaning it can take a beating. Everything is made with BPA-free material so your drink stays safe to consume

