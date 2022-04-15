Use FlexiSpot’s Easter weekend sale to take an extra $50 off your ergo home office upgrade

FlexiSpot is currently running an Easter weekend sale on top of already-running discounts, taking an additional $50 off purchases of $700 or more with the code EASTER50 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. One of our favorite ways to leverage the code for the most savings is by adding together the Pro Standing Desk (E3/E5) with Bamboo Top and Adjustable Ergonomic Leather Office Chair OC8N/OC8B for a total of $679.98. This is a total discount of $70 from the normal going rates of both products and gives you a whole-office overhaul this spring. The desk will have a bamboo top measuring 24- by 48-inches that sits on a motorized frame with preset buttons so you can dial in the height for sitting, standing, and more. Plus, the chair is designed with ergonomics in mind to ensure that you end the workday feeling good instead of with an aching back. Check out FlexiSpot’s landing page for all the products included in this sale, and don’t forget to use the code EASTER50 if you’re spending over $700 to take the extra $50 off. Also, be sure to swing by our hands-on review with FlexiSpot’s Pro-series desk to learn more about it. Head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider instead checking out VIVO’s standing desk frame. You’ll have to supply your own desk top, but since you might already have one on hand, or know of somewhere to get one for a lower cost, it could add up to be hundreds in savings going this way. The frame costs $200 on Amazon and it’s made to support tops up to 74 inches wide and 43 inches deep.

Be sure to check out Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 that’s on sale at new lows from $950. Both the i5 and i7 models are on sale today and the Surface Laptop 4 delivers Windows 11 support out of the box. So, if you need a new laptop, the Surface Laptop 4 is a fantastic choice.

FlexiSpot Pro Standing Desk features:

A new generation of motor technology is being developed to be more user-friendly. The dual-motor lifting system, combined with the double crossbeam structure, provides customers with a smoother and more stable experience. Lifting is quick and silent, with no obstruction. Due to the desktop’s super stable build, the coins placed on the surface can stay upright during the lifting process.

