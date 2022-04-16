Drop Stop’s car seat gap filler keeps things from falling between your seats at $20 (Reg. $25)

Drop Stop LLC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Original Car Seat Gap Filler for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from $25 and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen all year. Drop Stop claims to provide “100% gap coverage in front of, surrounding, and behind [the] seat belt catch.” Essentially, it fills the annoying gap between your seat and the center console so things don’t fall into the never-ending abyss. Your purchase will come with two Drop Stops, which allows you to plug the gap between both the driver and passenger seats. Keep reading for more.

If you already have Drop Stop, or maybe don’t suffer from the same annoyance of things falling between the seat, then there’s another road trip essential we recommend picking up. AINOPE’s dual USB-C/A car charger delivers up to 48W of combined power to charge your smartphone, tablet, or even laptop in some cases. It’s available for $13.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a solid choice for powering your gear while on-the-go.

On the topic of road trips and car travel accessories, don’t forget to pick up a dash camera. Right now, you can grab a 4K dash cam with built-in GPS and Wi-Fi for $81.50, which delivers a solid all around experience. Today’s deal is 32% down from its normal going rate and normally retails for $120.

Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler features:

Drop Stop provides 100% Gap Coverage in front of, surrounding and behind seat belt catch. Drop Stop attaches to the seat belt catch via built in slot; moves with the seat and no need to readjust or reinstall.

As Seen on Shark Tank, Drop Stop blocks that annoying yet ever so dangerous gap between your car or truck seat and center console.

Drop Stop is the Original and Patented Seat Gap Filler. Drop Stop will never fall apart and lasts a lifetime.

