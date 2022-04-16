This 4K dash camera has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS to record your spring road trips at $81.50 (2022 low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ROVE Dash Cam (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $81.59 shipped. Down from $120, this is a 32% discount from its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen all year. This dash camera is designed to capture your drives in high-quality 4K resolution and even features a “super night vision technology” that assists in recording “clearer footage and images” in low-light conditions. There’s built-in Wi-Fi to manage the dash camera from your smartphone and it even has native GPS support to store the location of recordings as they’re made. Keep reading for additional info.

Put some of your savings toward Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD card that’s available on Amazon for $27. This scores you 256GB of storage and is perfect for keeping multiple drives recorded before needing to remove the oldest and make room for new. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, Lexar’s 128GB microSD card can be picked up for $16 instead. Sure, it delivers half as much storage for only $11 less, but in the end, even 128GB is likely a bit overkill for a dash camera.

Be sure to pack Anker’s Portable Power Station 200 for your road trip adventures. It’s currently on sale for $182 shipped, which is a pretty hefty discount from its normal going rate of $260 at Amazon. This portable power station is perfect for running your campsite this spring and can even be used at the beach this summer, making it quite versatile.

Rove R2 4K Dash Camera features:

The Rove R2-4k dash camera can record videos up to a resolution of 2160p. The ultra hd video recording quality is so good that you will notice much more clarity and quality difference than all other car dash cams. Revolutionary Super Night Vision Technology (Ultra-low liensor NT96660 + SONY IMX335) helps to get comparatively clearer footage and images from the recording in low light condition

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!