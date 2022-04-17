Save on Mounting Dream TV wall mounts in today’s Gold Box Deal from $19 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mounting Dream (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its TV wall mounts from 20% off. While some mounts are just hitting their 2022 low prices, the Mounting Dream Premium Full Motion TV Mount with Articulating Arms for $55.99 shipped has reached its all-time low price. Designed to handle most TVs from the 42- to 75-inch range and up to 100 pounds, you will be able to tilt, swivel, and move laterally with this mount. The max VESA size this mount can support is the 600x400mm standard. The size articulating arms are constructed from cold-formed steel to securely hold your TV while your family watches movies. Keep reading for other Mounting Dream deals.

More Mounting Dream deals:

After you finish checking out these Mounting Dream deals, be sure to stick around a take a look at the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $700. This $300 in savings brings the price down to match the all-time low and nets you a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR. You can also save on the LG A1 OLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $997. This is a new all-time low price for this LG Smart TV that features Dolby Vision and an OLED screen that provides darker blacks and brighter colors.

Mounting Dream Premium Full Motion TV Mount features:

Joint bearings ensure smoother swivel movement. Full motion TV wall mount fits for most 42-75 inch TVs up to 100 lbs. , with max VESA of 600mm x 400mm/24″ x 16″ Mounting holes spacing and 24 inch wood studs spacing.

Wall mount TV bracket tilts TV up 5° and down 15° to reduce glare, swivels TV left or right 45° for comfortable viewing angles. Pull out to 16.3 inch and retract back to 2.6 inch, making your TV alive to move.

TV wall mount swivel and tilt designed with 6 articulating arms. Wall mount for TV is constructed of high-quality cold-formed steel for the ultimate in safety and reliability to keeping your TV and family safe.

