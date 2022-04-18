Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kenshō, Swift Miles, LumaFusion, and more

Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been organized for you down below. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the Apple Watch Series 7 offers we spotted as well as deals on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad and the previous-generation Pro models. As for our app collection, you’ll find deals on Kenshō, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, This War of Mine, iVCS3, LumaFusion, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Collage: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agora 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Easy HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Kenshō:

Begin your journey through a surreal world where nature, time and space intertwine. Mysterious things happen in a ruined room. Doors inside that room lead to different worlds and beautiful landscapes. Match blocks and overcome challenges in this addictive puzzle with rich visual effects that unfolds a narrative through breathtaking places including lush jungles and stormy seas. 11 original songs accompany you on this adventure, replete with violin, piano, harmonica, accordion and more.

