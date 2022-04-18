Load up on BIC pens, mechanical pencils, markers, more from $3.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some solid deals on BIC writing supplies for your home office and nice starting from just over $3. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether it’s for heading to class, replenishing the home office, or otherwise, there’s no sense purchasing any of this stuff at full price. With some of the lowest totals we have tracked this year, you’ll find everything from your standard ballpoint pens, as well as dry erase markers, gel pens, mechanical pencils and even BIC’s BodyMark temporary tattoo markers on tap in today’s Gold Box. Head below for some of our top picks.

BIC Gold Box sale:

For more home office upgrades, we are tracking some big-time price drops in the Flexispot Easter event. Still live until midnight today, you’ll find up to $50 off a range of its ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and more. Everything you need to know is detailed in our deal coverage right here.

BIC Colorful Dry Erase Markers features:

One 12-count pack of BIC Intensity Advanced Colorful Dry Erase Markers with a fine 4.2mm bullet tip that creates neat, precise lines

Featuring liquid ink that flows smoothing and consistently, marks clearly on whiteboards and other non-porous surfaces, and erases easily for quick cleanup

Non-toxic, ACMI-approved and low odor dry erase markers that are ideal for use at work, school or home

