Secure 2-yrs. of Dwell magazine for $9.50 shipped today ($40 value), more from under $5

As part of its latest Deals of Week event, DiscountMags is now offering 2-years of Dwell magazine for $9.50. For that price, you receive free shipping on every issue for the full 2-years with zero sales tax and no worries of auto-renewals when you click the “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” option at checkout. As per usual, you can also choose to send this one to any address you want, making it an easy remote gift option with an optional note as well. Head below for more details.

Today’s Dwell magazine subscription brings your total down to $4.75 per year, which is well below the typical $6 or more we see during the typical weekend events these days. It also sells for $20 a year over at Amazon where it very rarely goes for any less. Dwell magazine is a publication geared towards “people of all budgets and lifestyles” with a focus on “modern styling,” ideas for decorating spaces in your home, and more.

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week event right here for additional offers on titles like Men’s Health, Family Handyman, Smithsonian, and more. Just be sure to double check with the ongoing Easter magazine sale that’s live until tonight. While you certainly won’t find Dwell as low as it is above, there are loads of other popular titles at the best available prices in there.

Dwell magazine features:

Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

