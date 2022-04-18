Get 24 mixed-color roses delivered in time for Mother’s Day for just $40 (Reg. $89.99)

If you can’t be with your Mom this Mother’s Day — or even if you can — sending her a beautiful bouquet is a great way to show your love. In a Mother’s Day Special from Rose Farmers, you can currently get 24 mixed-color roses delivered for just $39.99 (Reg. $89.99) using code SHIP4FREE at 9to5Toys Specials.

You can buy flowers from any old corner store. But when the bouquet is for your mom, only the best will do.

Rose Farmers is an online florist that sources the most beautiful blooms straight from flower farms, so they are always super fresh. Their luxury long-stem roses are some of the best around, with striking color and sweet fragrance.

For this Mother’s Day Special, you get a box of 24 roses in two different colors, as chosen by the farmer. The flowers are huge, and they will look their best if you have them delivered before the big day. Keep the delivery a secret, and it will be quite a surprise for your Mom to receive!

Rose Farmers ships to 48 continental US states — they recommend selecting an order date 1-2 days before Mother’s Day to guarantee your flowers get there on time. Via the online store, you can also upgrade to a vase presentation.

This farmer’s choice bouquet is normally priced at $89.99, but you can get it today with free shipping for just $39.99 using promo code SHIP4FREE.

Shop more Mother’s Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!