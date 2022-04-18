Philips One Sonicare Battery Toothbrushes now start from under $19 at Amazon (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush in coral at $18.74 when you clip the on-page coupon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The other colorways are marked down to $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, this is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since January. The modern Philips One toothbrushes deliver that electric experience for far less than even the most affordable rechargeable options from Oral-B. They run for 3-months before the AAA battery needs to be replaced alongside the 2-minute timer, delivering only the the most important aspects of an electric toothbrush. You’ll also find a handy travel case included with purchase. More details below.

A slightly more affordable solution in a similar category is the Oral-B Battery Power Pro-Health Electric Toothbrush. This one sells for $16 Prime shipped but comes in a far less sleek package that requires a pair of AA batteries when power gets low.

If you’re looking to add a water flosser to your home oral care routine, swing by our previous roundup. With options starting from $35, you’ll find more involved models as well as smaller, travel-ready solutions from Waterpik, Oral-B, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Then go dive into our home goods guide for additional household essentials, kitchen gear, lighting, and more.

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush features:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications; 3 month battery life

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months

