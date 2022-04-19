Amazon folding utility knife with replaceable blade hits best price of the year at $8.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Folding Utility Knife for $8.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $12, it has more typically hovered in the $10 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since last September. A notable option to have around the house, it features a stainless steel fold-out blade housing with an aluminum handle and an anti-slip grip. A locking design secures the blade until needed and it can be replaced with “most standard-sized blades” out there. It is an ideal option for “cutting boxes, rope, carpet, plastic, leather, wallpaper, and more.” Head below for more details.

If you think you’re better off with a miniature folding pocket knife instead, the Kershaw Cinder is a great option. It sells for just over $7 Prime shipped and is among the best options in the price range. It is much smaller and you’ll have to just sharpen the blade as opposed to replacing it, but it is also a better option for your EDC and things of that nature.

Another notable EDC or keychain ready solution comes by way of this ongoing price drop on the Nite Ize DoohicKey Tool. It delivers a a screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and a trusty bottle opener in an under 3-inch design that ship for under $4 Prime shipped right now. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage right here.

Amazon Basics Folding Utility Knife features:

Durable construction, stainless steel fold-out blade housing, and lightweight aluminum handle with comfortable anti-slip grip

Lock-back design safely locks the blade in place when in use

Compatible with most standard sized blades; quick-change mechanism allows for easy blade replacement

Best for general purpose and precision cutting, such as cutting boxes, rope, carpet, plastic, leather, wallpaper, and more

