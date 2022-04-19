Anker’s originally $250 AI treat-tossing pet cam with barking alerts now $170 on Amazon

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront now offers its Pet Dog Camera for $169.99 shipped. This one released last year and spent all of 2021 at $250 before dropping to a regular price of $200 at the top of the year. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief one-day sale back in January at $160. Alongside the 60 days of local storage and with no subscription fee required here, it delivers a high-tech solution for keeping your furry friends occupied with no extra fees. Delivering live feeds with AI motion detection, it features 170-degree wide angle views, woof notifications, and more so you always know what’s going on at home from wherever you are. This model also has a 270-degree rotatable launcher for treat tossing action with three distance options. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the high-tech feature set and treat tossing, take a look at the Petcube Cam. This one brings similar 1080p feeds to your smart devices from wherever you are with two-way audio, night vision, and magnetic mounting. There’s no AI motion tracking or barking notifications included, but it will get the job done otherwise for far less cash at $40 for a 2-pack.

But if it’s the live action shots you’re after during your spring and summer adventures this year, dive into this morning’s offer on the GoPro HERO10 Black. Now sitting at the second-best price of the year on Amazon, you can save $50 on the the brand’s latest action camera with 5.3K recording at 60 FPS. All of the details you need are right here.

Anker eufy Pet Dog Camera features:

Never Miss an Adorable Moment: Always see your dog with the 170° wide-angle lens that provides stunning full-HD clarity in real time, and night vision allows you to see your pup better at night. Watch the cuteness on the eufy Pet app.

It’s Fun for Fido: Keep your dog guessing with 3-distance and 270° rotatable treat tossing. Plus, Dog Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

Tracks Your Dog. No Sniffing Required: Keep your dog the center of attention and the frame automatically. Pet detection identifies them and smart motion tracking follows them.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!