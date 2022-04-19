ASUS’ ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 144Hz HDR gaming monitor sees first substantial drop to $1,099

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 144Hz HDR DSC Gaming Monitor for $1,099 shipped. Normally listed for $1,300, this $201 in savings marks a new all-time low price and the first substantial price drop we can find for this gaming monitor. With this gaming monitor being as large as a TV, you will get to experience DisplayHDR 1000 and the 144Hz refresh rate on a large screen. The last thing anyone wants while gaming is tearing artifacts. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology work together to reduce artifacts and ghosting. Read below for more.

This massive gaming monitor is not going to be for everyone. If you want a solution that will fit on your desk, check out the Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $330. The 1000R curve will reduce eye strain while increasing your level of immersion in content. While not 4K, 1440p is perfectly adequate for gaming. Not to mention running 1440p at 144Hz requires much less processing power. AMD FreeSync Premium is also present on this monitor so you can game tearing-free.

Be sure to check out the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3060 for $660. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Also on sale is the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with an i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,070. Both of these laptops are powerful enough to play pretty much any modern game with the Predator model seeing better performance on those more CPU and memory-intensive games.

ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K HDR Gaming Monitor features:

A DCI-P3 90% color gamut and outstanding color contrast ensure ROG Strix XG43UQ meets DisplayHDR 1000 certification standards. Experience true-to-life colors along with the brightest whites and darkest black hues.

With Extreme Low Motion BLur Sync, low-motion-blur technology and adaptive-sync can be enabled simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for super-sharp, high-frame rate gaming.

With Display Stream Compression technology, the ROG monitor can display incredibly detailed and smooth visuals at native 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection

