HyperX’s SoloCast USB Mic hits one of its best prices ever for limited time at $35 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $34.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only act for about 10 hours or until it sells out. Regularly $60, you’re looking at 42% in savings, one fo the lowest prices we have ever tracked at $5 below our previous mention and the best we can find. We were impressed with this model in our hands-on review and even cooked up a feature piece on how to make it sound even better for your setup. Great for game streaming (among other things) on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac, features include a tap-to-mute sensor as well as a cardioid pickup pattern for helping to ignore background noise and the included desktop tripod. However, it is also compatible with 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch boom/stand threading and is certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak alongside major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit. More details below.

There really aren’t very many notable brand name options for under $35 out there, especially with a focus on game streaming. Your best bet is to go with a popular general option like this FIFINE USB mic at $33 shipped on Amazon (the pink model goes for $30).

Or take it up a notch with the deal on Razer’s all-new Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic. Now ons ale for just the second-time, you can bring this one into your setup for $130 shipped via Amazon right now. Head over to our previous coverage for more details not he spec sheet and pricing breakdown.

HyperX SoloCast features:

Plug N Play audio recording: Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone.

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator: Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the signature LED indicator lets you immediately see whether or not you’re broadcasting.

Flexible, adjustable stand: The easy-to-position stand swivels to support a variety of setups. You can even fit under a monitor if your setup is tight on space.

Boom arm and mic stand threading: Versatile microphone fits 3’8-inch and 5’8-inch threaded setups, making it compatible with most mic stands or boom arms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!