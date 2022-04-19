LG’s 55-inch C1 OLED 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 and AirPlay 2 now up to $500 off from $897

BuyDig is now offering the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $996.99 shipped with code SAVE100 at checkout. Already marked down before the code is applied, this model regularly fetches $1,500 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,100 right now. Having gone for as much or more for all of last year at Amazon, it is currently sitting at an all-time low of $1,097 shipped there. Today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the 2021 OLED 4K TV and it also comes with an extended 4-year burn-in warranty as well 6 months of GeForce NOW. You’ll also find the 48-inch model down at $896.99 shipped with the code above as well. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium-compatible with HDMI 2.1, an OLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate, this is an ideal option for gaming and fast action sports. It also delivers support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit as well as AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and more. Head below for additional details.

The VIZIO 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV is a notable lower-cost alternative. This one also packs HDMI 2.1 with AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a dedicated gaming mode, just don’t expect to get the OLED pixels on this $384 model.

On the Android TV side of things, we are still tracking a big-time deal on 55-inch Hisense 4K 120Hz ULED TV at $300 off the going rate. You can get all of the specs and details on this model right here, just be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the 2022 Samsung lineup with mini-LED panels, AirPlay 2, 144Hz refresh rates, NFT support, and much more.

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED features:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

