Add this HomeKit-enabled Meross table lamp to your smart home setup at new low of $29

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meross Smart Table Lamp for $28.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally retailing for $37, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $1. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you can control the brightness, color, and whether the light is on without touching the unit. If you would like, there are also touch controls located on the lamp that allow you to change the settings without using your phone. You can also customize the timer and mode selection with these touch controls. The Meross app will give you access to all the lamp features such as schedules and timers. Keep reading for more.

At $29, finding an equivalent lamp containing all the same features will be unlikely. There is the Treatlife Smart Table Lamp for $25. It has only recently arrived at this price point and lacks support for Apple HomeKit, unlike the Mesross lamp. It does, however, have Alexa and Assistant support for control similar to the Meross option. Tap controls are also present on this lamp. The Smartlife app gives you full control over this lamp as well. Set up schedules and timers to control the light.

We regularly find deals on smart home lighting options. Be sure to check out our smart home hub to stay up to date on these deals. The Anker eufy Pet Dog Camera can be had for $170. This price is matching the lowest we’ve seen, minus a 1-day sale down at $160.

Meross Smart Table Lamp features:

Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings compatibility let you control your smart lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. It’s a great way to turn on/off your bedroom lamps when you’re not near them.

Touch buttons on the top and bottom of the smart lamp for better turning on/off, changing colors, dimming light and resetting. They can help you take control without the phone.

16 million colors, 2000-5700K tunable white light, you can choose the color you like, adjust your RGB lamp from 1% to 100% brightness and select different effects: Night lights, Reading, Working, Relaxing, Party… Just change atmosphere of your room with your desired color and brightness.

