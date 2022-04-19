Ninja’s 12-piece Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set just hit a new Amazon low at $60 or more off

Alongside this morning’s multi-cooker air fryer deal, Amazon is now offering Ninja’s 12-piece C39800 Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $400, we have seen it offered for $380 with today’s offer being at least $60 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the 10-piece variant goes for over $330 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Ninja says this cookware won’t “stick, chip or flake” with a “10-year guarantee” on the NeverStick coating alongside the hard anodized exterior and an oven-safe design up to 500-degrees. On top of the glass lids with a 13mm-thick stainless-steel rim, they are compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction stoves. Head below for more details.

If you don’t a complete cookware overhaul, we are also tracking a notable price drop on Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece set at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this $40 price drop is another Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It includes a 12 inch fry pan and 5 quart sauté pan with lid alongside a similar feature set as the set above.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on cooking gear including Cuisinart’s metal stand mixer is $192. A much more affordable option than the popular KitchenAid solutions, this is a new Amazon all-time low and you can get all of the details in our deal coverage right here.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set features:

8-Inch Fry Pan, 10.25-Inch Fry Pan with Glass Lid, 12-Inch Fry Pan with Glass Lid, 1.5-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 3-Quart Sauté Pan with Glass Lid & 8-Quart Stock Pot with Glass Lid. Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond.

