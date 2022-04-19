Quickly charge your Quest 2 and controllers with Anker’s dock at new low of $84 (Save $15)

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its Quest 2 Charging Dock for $83.99 shipped with code ANKER1010 at checkout. Normally listed for $99, this $15 in savings marks a new low price we’ve seen on Amazon. Coming with two rechargeable AA batteries with battery covers, a magnetic USB-C headset connector, and a USB-C to C cable with a power brick. Overcharge protection protects your gear and stops charging once it reaches 100%. Afterward, it will maintain a charge just under full. Specifically designed for the Quest 2, it will be as if they were made for each other. Check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to find out more.

If you need to get some replacement batteries and parts for this charging dock, Anker sells a kit for $30. The batteries for the controllers claim to last for up to 500 recharge cycles before they need to be replaced. If you have the regular head strap that comes with the Quest 2, I recommend getting the Elite Strap for $49. It is a worthwhile upgrade just for comfort alone.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on an Alienware Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked and beats the 2021 holiday price by $10. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series S|X can be had for $26. The white model is at an all-time low price while the green model is within $1 of the best price we’ve tracked.

Anker Oculus Quest 2 Charging Dock features:

Effortless Charging: Simply place your Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers onto the dock to charge.

Switch Less, Play More: Don’t waste time swapping out batteries. Use the included rechargeable batteries and custom covers to keep your controllers charged up.

Officially Certified: Oculus Ready certified to work flawlessly with Oculus Quest 2.

High-Speed Charging: Fully charge your headset and controllers in just 2.5 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!