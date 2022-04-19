Save 20% on leather messenger bags, duffles, wallets, and more from $6 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a collection of leather bags, wallets, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 with prices starting at $6. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of leather offerings to refresh your everyday carry, finally replace that aging wallet, and more. Everything is comprised of a genuine leather and available in multiple styles ranging from messenger bags, crossbodies, duffles, and plenty of other items that’ll make great gifts. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leather Gold Box price cuts:

Be sure to shop all of the markdowns in today’s sale right here for other styles that are at least 20% off the usual price tags. But then go head on over to our fashion guide for other discounts on wardrobe upgrades and the like.

Oak Leathers Duffle Bag features:

Oak latest Duffel bag not only serves as a Weekender but also as a Gym bag . It’s convenient size of 20” can serve as a Carry All for a Weekend getaway or as a Sports Bag while on your way to a quick workout at the Gym. This Weekender is handmade with High quality Vintage Leather keeping durability in mind. This 20-Inch leather duffel features 1 inner zip pocket,1 mobile pocket, Additional small pocket to hold valuable things. Features an adjustable shoulder strap of 20-26 inches with a padded pad.

