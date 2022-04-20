Amazon all-time low hits NutriChef’s iced drink-ready digital blender at $50 (Up to 60% off)

Amazon is now offering the NutriChef Digital Electric Kitchen Countertop Blender at $49.70 shipped. Regularly $125, this 60% off the going rate. However, it more recently sits in the $84 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Just for comparison’s sake, it fetches a bloated $160 at Walmart. This one delivers three preset blending programs for vegetables, soup, and smoothies alongside its 1.7-liter capacity. Its stainless steel blades and 1700 watts of power will accommodate all of your frozen cocktails this spring and summer alongside meal preparations, milkshakes, and more. You’ll also find five speed settings and manual controls mounted below the LCD screen on the front panel as well. More details below.

If you can make do with a smaller, more personal-sized solution, the 11-piece Magic Bullet is a notable option. It currently sells for $30 on Amazon and ships with a pair of on-the-go cups so you can take your protein shake with you right off the blending base.

Today’s other kitchen deal highlights include Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer at up to $125 off as well as the brand’s DualBrew Specialty Coffee System in refurbished condition and with up to $100 in savings attached over in today’s one-day Woot sale. Then go hit up our home goods guide for more household essentials and upgrades.

NutriChef Digital Countertop Blender features:

3 PRESET MODES: The NutriChef Home Kitchen Blender features versatile food processing ability as it is equipped w/ 3 preset blend modes– vegetable, soup, smoothie. Indulge in your favorite milkshake, fresh drink, frozen margarita & fruit shake drinks

ADJUSTABLE TIME & SPEED: Features 1700 watts high-speed blending motor w/ up to 10 min adjustable blending time and 5 speed blend control settings. It has a simple electric plug-in design which is safe for placement on any kitchen table or counter

1.7 LITER CAPACITY: The professional classic blender for ice and frozen drinks has 1.7L capacity container & easy-pour spout. The pitcher is BPA free & made from food grade clear tritan plastic. Also stain-resistant and easy to clean for convenience

