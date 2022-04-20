BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker hits Amazon all-time low today at under $18 (29% off)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel BELLA Rapid 7-Egg Cooker for $17.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and sometimes fetching even more than that, this is nearly 30% off the going rate. While we have seen it go for less in limited Woot sales, today’s offer is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Unlike the far less robust plastic models we see on sale quite often, this one features a stainless steel lid that looks much more classy on the kitchen counter. It can deliver up to seven boiled eggs at a time and includes everything you’ll need to poach up to three of them without needing to worry about waiting for the water to heat up the old fashioned way. Head below for more details.

If you don’t care about the stainless steel look, this BELLA model can do essentially the same thing for up to seven eggs. It starts at $15.50 Prime shipped, which may or may not be enough savings to choose the plastic treatment for some folks, but it is slightly less out of pocket nonetheless.

We are also tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on Ninja’s premium cookware if you’re looking for a more substantial upgrade to your kitchen arsenal. With up to $60 in savings to be had, you’ll find larger 12-piece sets as well as lighter collections of pots and pans on sale right here. And swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

BELLA Rapid 7-Egg Cooker features:

EASY TO USE: Durable brushed stainless steel lid with cool touch side handles for added convenience and safety. Power switch and ready indicator light lets you know when your eggs are done.

QUICK RESULTS: 360 watt heating system cooks, boils, and poaches eggs rapidly and evenly. Satisfy your egg cravings faster without having to wait for water to boil.

MEAL PREP ESSENTIAL: Boil up to 7 large eggs and 3 poached eggs at once. Conveniently makes breakfast and meal prep for the whole week simultaneously!

EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe stainless steel lid and non-stick poaching tray and boiling tray are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup. Spend less time cleaning up, and more time enjoying your favorite egg-centered meals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!