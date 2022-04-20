Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Battle Chasers, Magellan Synthesizer 2, and more

It is now time for Wednesday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s online storefronts. Our software deal collection is now joined by offers on Apple Watch Series 6 from $220 as well as Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returning to the Amazon all-time low and this solid deal on iPad mini 6 Cellular. But for now it’s all about the games and apps including headliners like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Magellan Synthesizer 2, neoDefense, Build Your Palace, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kauldron Synthesizer: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $37, FIFA 22 $10, Sonic Mania $10, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: They’re Coming-Atl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Liquid Timer – Fun Countdowns: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aeon’s End: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Battle Chasers Nightwar:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!