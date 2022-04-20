Clorox spring cleaning Gold Box from $6: Disinfecting travel wipes, more up to 47% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off Clorox spring cleaning essentials and more. You can land a 24-pack of Clorox Disinfecting On The Go Travel Wipes from $11.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Available in lemon and fresh scents, they go for as much as $24 at Amazon with today’s offers among the lowest prices we have tracked in well over a year. Designed to kill “99.9% of viruses and bacteria,” it is always a good idea to have some of these on hand or in the car. While they don’t contain any bleach, they are still a very notable option for ridding your spaces of common allergens, germs, and messes and are safe on finished wood, sealed granite, and stainless steel. More deals below from under $6.

Today’s Clorox spring sale at Amazon is a great chance to load up on cleaners and disinfectants as well as toilet bowl cleaners and even scented garbage bags. Pricing starts from under $6 when you opt for Subscribe & Save before checkout and are up to 47% off the prices you’ll find if you wait until tomorrow or next week to stock up.

If it’s your outdoor space you’re worried about getting cleaned up right now, you’ll want to check out today’s Greenworks Gold Box event. With up to $165 off and new Amazon 2022 lows at the ready, you’ll find everything from electric lawn mowers and hedge trimmers to gear for your garden and even extra batteries. Starting from $80, all of those deals are waiting for you in this morning’s coverage.

Clorox Disinfecting On The Go Travel Wipes features:

DISINFECTING WIPES: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are proven to kill COVID-19 Virus in 15 seconds; cleans and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with powerful, triple-layered wipe; Package may vary

ALL-PURPOSE WIPE: These all-purpose disposable wipes remove common allergens germs and messes on surfaces like kitchen counters bathroom surfaces and more.

MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER: Wipes are safe for finished wood sealed granite and stainless steel and on non-food-contact surfaces in the home office classroom pet area dorm and locker room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!