Philips’ 7000 trimmer delivers full body grooming for the spring and summer at $56 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver for $55.96 shipped. Regularly $70 and as much as $75 over the last few months at Amazon, it fetches full price at Target right now and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last July. Designed for full body grooming with a travel case and an extra replacement head, it support five adjustable lengths and can be used in wet or dry situations. And ergonomic grip is joined by wireless operation and a battery that delivers 80 minutes of continuous use after a 1 hour charge. “With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones.” More details below.

While it’s not going to be nearly as feature-rich and robust, Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 is a much more affordable investment. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers a full body grooming experience of its own. However, it does run on batteries and only support two length options.

Another way to bolster your personal care routine is with a home water flosser. our previous roundup is still live with models starting from $35 from some of the best brands in the space including Oral-B and Waterpik. Browse through for yourself right here.

Then go dive into our home goods deal hub for more price drops on household gear and essentials.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 features:

With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones

This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort

This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

With the ergonomic grip you can trim or shave in any direction, wet or dry always with the maximum control and precision

