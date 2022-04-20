Primula’s popular Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker is just $10 Prime shipped today (Up to 44% off)

Woot is now offering the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $17 and currently listed between $12 and $18 at Amazon depending on the colorway, today’s deal is up to 44% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we can find for a highly-rated option. Just in time for the warmer weather, this model can brew up to 1.6-quarts of cold brew all summer long for the price of a couple lattes. It features a “durable” glass construction as well as a removable filter alongside a design that fits right into “most refrigerator doors or shelves.” You just drop the ground beans in with some water and let it steep to the desired strength. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more popular model than this at just $10 Prime shipped. If you’re looking to add a simple cold brew maker to your arsenal, today’s lead deal should certainly be considered.

But if it’s something more involved you’re after, today’s deal on the Ninja DualBrew pod and ground bean coffee maker is worth a look. This one can handle just about anything you throw at it and even includes a fold-away milk further as well as a setting dedicated to brewing over ice. Get all of the details you ned on this one right here while it’s up to $100 off.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Brew a distinctively smooth and perfectly balanced cup of coffee at home with the Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Cold brewing extracts the unique and delicious flavor compounds from your coffee grounds. The process is simple but requires time and care to make the perfect cup of cold brewed coffee. The result is a great cup of coffee that’s 65% less acidic than traditional hot brewing methods. Brew your perfect cup by placing coffee grounds in the fine mesh brew filter and soaking the grounds in room-temperature or cold water for 24 hours.

