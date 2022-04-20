Take Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric scooter for a spring ride at $70 off via Amazon

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $729.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and the second-best of 2022 so far. Spring weather is officially here and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Sure it might not be on sale, but the $550 going rate is already more affordable as is and delivers a chance to cruise around for far less cash. You aren’t looking at quite as premium of a build, but the ride still offers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features for $180 less.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide now that we’ve made it halfway through the week, you’ll find some more pragmatic markdowns joining the featured scooter. Most notably, Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station at $210 shouldn’t be overlooked considering this is one of the best prices to date. It can handle fueling your campsite this spring or the tailgate come fall and is now $40 off.

Segway Ninebot ES4 features:

Equipped with internal and external lithium ion batteries, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES4 has a nominal capacity doubling that of the ES2. Travel farther and reach your destination quicker than ever before. The extra power comes with controlled acceleration for a smoother ride and a cruise control option so you can ride in comfort. Thanks to the textured anti-slip handle, you’ll enjoy better grip and control.

