Never overcook the steak again, ThermoPro food thermometers up to 58% off from under $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, i-Tronics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 58% off ThermoPro meat thermometers for the perfect cook this spring and summer. The most affordable of the bunch is the ThermoPro TP15H Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer at $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 or more, this is as least 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on this model. If you’re looking for a simple and affordable solution so you don’t overcook the steaks or undercook the chicken, this is a notable option. It has a 5.4-inch probe with a 3 to 4 second read out time as well as an IPX6 waterproof design (you can clean it under the water in the sink) and a backlit LCD screen. A single AAA battery delivers up to 3,000 hours of use here as well. More deist below.

If you’re looking for a more involved solution with leave-in probes and a companion display you can leave outside of the oven or BBQ, there are a few popular options on sale in today’s Gold Box. starting from $32 shipped, you’ll want to take a quick look at the three other models on tap today via this landing page with up to 58% in savings attached.

If a new grill is in order for your setup, dive into our recent roundup featuring new 2022 Amazon lows on Char-Broil and Royal Gourmet models from $265 shipped. Just be sure to scope out our launch coverage of new flagship Traeger WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen displays, a modular design and induction cooking, among other things.

ThermoPro TP15H Thermometer features:

Ultra-Fast 3-4 Second Read Time & ±0.9°F Accuracy: Instant read meat thermometer has a 5.4 inch long probe, suitable for all types of food: beef, chicken, pork, fish, milk, candy and turkey

IPX6 Waterproof & Large Non-slip Grip: Long and slender body features a non-slip grip to avoid accidental drops. Quickly clean the kitchen thermometer under running water due to the IPX6 rating

Lock & Calibration Function: Probe thermometer can lock the current temp on the display to safely temperature probe and read temp away from the heat. Calibration function extends product life!

