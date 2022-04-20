Store up to 200 games on the Seagate 8TB Xbox Game Drive for $100 (Save 50%)

GameStop is offering the Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for Xbox at $99.99 shipped. Normally listed for $200, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this hard drive. Amazon currently sells this drive for $200. Seagate claims that you will be able to store upwards of 200 games using this external hard drive. This hub also adds two USB 3.0 ports to your Xbox to connect controllers and other devices. With games getting larger and larger with new releases, more storage space is more important than ever before. Check out our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive for $62. Unlike the Seagate drive mentioned above, this one is designed to work in a more general capacity. You can use it for your computer, Xbox, and PlayStation. Alongside the 2TB of storage, you get 1 year of rescue services for potential data loss. Seagate also has the 2TB Game Drive for Xbox with 3 years of rescue services for $80.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of console video games headlined by Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Switch for $37. You can also save on the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K OLED Google TV for $800. Just launched at the beginning of the year, this is the very first sale saving you $100 off the list price. Google TV powers the smart connectivity present here as well.

Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for Xbox features:

Designed specifically for the Xbox One, the 8TB Game Drive Hub from Seagate can store 200 games or more, depending on the file sizes of the games. With this portable storage drive, you can take your favorite games with you wherever you go and play them on any Xbox One console with your own Xbox Live login. High-speed USB 3.0 connectivity delivers full gaming performance like playing from your console’s internal hard drive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!