Go grab XCOM 2 on PC for FREE while you still can

In Epic Games Store’s continued effort to dish out PC games at no cost, you can now score XCOM 2 for FREE. Time is running out now to claim this one and land it in our EPIC Games Store PC library, so yo’ll want to head over there and grab it now while you can. The award-winning strategy sci-fi experience will only be available for FREE until tomorrow morning, so you might as well as claim it now even if you aren’t sure if it will hold your interest. Head below for more details.

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable on PC for FREE

Alongside Insurmountable, anyone with an Epic Game Sore account can head over to this landing page and hit the “Get” button to add XCOM 2 to their library for nothing. It will remain as such for good and we are talking about the complete experience here, not just some trial demo or something of that nature.

XCOM 2 sells for $39 on PC via Amazon and as much as $60 on the Epic Game Store, so as we mentioned above, get it now while the price is right and decide later if you want to keep it. Here’s a quick setup of what to expect if you’re unfamiliar:

Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.

XCOM 2 features:

XCOM ON THE RUN: Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM’s mobile headquarters. New open-ended gameplay lets you decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations.

