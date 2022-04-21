Monitor all around using the eufy pan and tilt Security Solo IndoorCam P24 at new of $39

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2K camera for $39.19 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally retailing for $55, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this security camera. Most smart home security cameras are fixed looking in one position. Not the Security Solo IndoorCam, it can pan and tilt to look around its surroundings. You can connect this camera to Apple HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant to keep track of your home while you’re away. Recordings can be stored on the cloud or locally on a microSD card. Built-in night vision allows you to keep an eye out even at night. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Security Camera for $30. Just like the eufy model above, the Kasa camera can also be controlled remotely to monitor the surrounding area. It can also record to a local microSD card or the cloud. One difference is the lack of support for Apple HomeKit. Alexa and Assistant support do remain, however. The decision will come down to essentially this: Is the higher resolution of the eufy model worth an additional $9? In my opinion, I believe the deal on the eufy model is worth spending a little more on its own.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. Check out the lineup of Google Nest cameras on sale from multiple retailers going on. They range from video doorbells to indoor cameras and more from $80.

eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2K camera features:

The built-in AI notifies you of excessive noise levels so you know when your little one needs some attention.

As soon as motion is detected the camera will start recording and push a notification in case you want to see what is happening.

Only receive the alerts which matter. Customize the area in which detection takes place to suit your home.

Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object.

