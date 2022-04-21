NERF’s latest HYPER Mach-100 motorized blaster reaches new all-time low at $28.50

Amazon is offering the NERF HYPER Mach-100 Fully Motorized Blaster with 80 Rounds for $28.49 shipped. Normally listed for $56, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this NERF blaster. The HYPER product lineup is the latest addition to the NERF product family with the goal being “more time playing and less time reloading.” The large hopper on the Mach-100 can hold up to 100 HYPER rounds with the blaster having mounting rails for reloading canisters. As with any toy that shoots projectiles, you should have eye protection and glasses are included with this blaster. The Mach-100 can shoot HYPER rounds up to 100 feet per second! You can check out our announcement coverage here for more about this new system and keep reading for more.

Right now you can save on a NERF HYPER 100-round Refill Canister at $13.59. Normally listed for $17, this is a new low price we’ve seen for this refill canister. As mentioned above, you can mount this canister onto your blaster for quick access when reloading is needed. The 100 rounds in this refill canister will fill up the Mach-100 blaster to get you back in the action quickly. You can also grab the NERF HYPER Siege-50 Pump-Action Blaster with 40 Rounds at $31.50. Eye protection is included with this blaster as well.

Be sure to stick around and check out our roundup of Arcade1Up Countercade machines from $80. One notable deal here is the Marvel Superheros 2 Player Countercade for $150. You can also save on the DEERC Hobby RC Truck at $78. Coming with two batteries, you will be able to rip around at speeds upwards of 30 MPH for up to 40 minutes.

NERF HYPER System features:

Outblast & outlast with the revolutionary Nerf Hyper system! Nerf Hyper blasters feature extreme speed & keep you blasting with massive round capacity! Engineered for velocity, they fire rounds at up to 110ft/sec. They include large hoppers, so you spend more time playing and less time reloading. The rounds maximize speed & capacity with their innovative design & material. Round reload canisters attach to tactical rails for fast, easy reloads

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

