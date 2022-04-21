PowerLix’s popular milk frothers now start from just $9.50 in today’s Gold Box (New lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PowerLix (100% positive feedback in the last year) via Amazon is now offering its popular Milk Frother Handheld Electric Whisk from $9.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find other colorways available today as well. Regularly $16, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. There are certainly plenty of coffee makers out there with built-in solutions, but if you’re looking to add some creamy delicious frothy milk to your routine without breaking the bank, you can now land the popular PowerLix for the price of a few lattes. Within 15 to 20 seconds this battery-operated solution will have you whipping up your homemade lattes using its dual spring food-safe stainless steel spiral whisk with ease. More details below.

Considering how many purchasers have opted for the PowerLix model and have been happy to have done so, it’s hard to recommend anything else that’s going to match the deal price here today. You might have found some others that can compare when it was up at $16, but for just over $9.50 Prime shipped, it might be worth a shot.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for loads more discounted upgrades to your kitchen and cooking arsenal. From air fryers and multi-cookers to SodaStream machines and countertop ovens, there are plenty of deals to browse through this week. Just be sure to scope out the new Amazon all-time lows now live on Ninja’s 12-piece Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set with up to $60 in savings to be had.

PowerLix Milk Frother features:

Get Creamy Froth Quickly: PowerLix brings you its small, portable handheld milk frother for frothed milk. If you love your morning coffee with lots of froth and foam, then you certainly want to have PowerLix frothing wand at home or your café style cappuccino. Works great as an egg beater. It comes with a stand for easy storage and can be kept on the countertop.

Battery Operated For Perfect Froth in no Time: The mixer is battery powered so you don’t have to worry about cords and finding sockets. Heat up the milk, immerse the espresso maker into the cup and turn it on. The milk foamer will start creating creamy froth on the milk instantly. Within 15 – 20 seconds, you have a cup filled with creamy froth and ready to go into your coffee latte.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!