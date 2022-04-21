Save up to 18% when you build out a home theater with Definitive Technology speakers

Amazon is currently offering deals on a selection of Definitive Technology speakers up to 18% off. The Definitive Technology CS9080 Full-Range Center Channel Speaker with an 8-inch Powered Subwoofer can be had for $899 shipped. Normally listed for $1,099, this 18% discount returns the speaker to its 2022 low price. The CS9080 is the perfect addition to your home theater setup with the ability to convey sound the way the “artist intends in the studio or concert hall.” Featuring a 1-inch aluminum dome tweeter, two 5.25-inch mid drivers, and the 8-inch 300W powered subwoofer, the CS9080 can “reproduce even the most demanding audio content that sounds nothing but the best.” Keep reading for more Definitive Technology Speaker deals.

The CS9080 center channel speaker delivers immense clarity and focus to the vocal range, accurately reproducing even the most demanding audio content so you can experience every detail of pure home theater. An aluminum dome tweeter, BDSS high-performance drivers, an integrated powered subwoofer and Intelligent Bass Control deliver crystal highs and deep, impactful bass creating an authentic reproduction of sound as the artist intends in the studio or concert hall. The inert, resonance-free cabinet structure with acoustically transparent grilles provides natural, uncolored sound without having to remove the speaker grille. The CS9080 can be placed atop any flat-surface such as a stand, shelf or cabinet, and its integrated rubber feet make sure the speaker stays in place and does not scratch your furniture.

