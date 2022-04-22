Charge your laptop and phone with an Addtam AC outlet and USB port power strip from $10

The official Addtam storefront on Amazon is offering deals on some of its power strips. You can grab the 12-Outlet 3-USB Port Power Strip with a 10-foot extension cord for $21.41 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally listed for $30, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price weâ€™ve seen for this power strip. The three side design lets you connect up to 12 devices at once while having 900 joules of surge protection. The three USB ports allow you to charge your mobile devices without needing to occupy an AC outlet for a power brick. The plug for the strip is angled at 45 degrees to not interfere with the adjacent wall outlets. Quickly turn the strip on or off with the power switch. Keep reading for more Addtam power deals.

More Addtam power deals:

After you finish checking out these deals be sure to stick around and take a look at Ankerâ€™s latest weekend sale on iPhone and Android essentials from $11. A standout deal from this sale is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $16.

Addtam 12-Outlet 3-USB Port Power Strip features:

10Ft upgraded extension cord has a large current carrying capacity. It is thicker and safer; low loss and low heat. The braided design makes it tangle-Free and more flexible, elegant, durable and hard-wearing

Extension cord composed of 3 sided 12 outlets (Total 1875W) and 3 USB high-speed charging ports, enable you to power up 15 devices simultaneously. Each USB port can detect and deliver an ideal input current of up to 5V/2.4A (the actual current is decided by the demand for the devices)

Intelligent circuitry with built-in power sensing detects the external load. The rocker switch can automatically shutoff to keeps your device safe. This flat power strip is also protected against over-voltage, over-current, overload, short-circuiting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!