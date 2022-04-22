Grab this top-rated 2000A jump starter and backup battery today for $120

Whenever you drive out of town, you’re relying on your car to make it home. You can think of the HULKMAN Alpha 85 as your backup plan — this 2000A jump starter is capable of getting almost any vehicle back on the road. You can grab it today for only $119.99 (Reg. $129) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you have been driving for any length of time, you have probably had a day when your car wouldn’t start. It happens most often when the weather is cold. Leaving your lights on by accident can also run the battery down.

With the HULKMAN Alpha 85, you can fix this issue yourself. Instead of relying on someone else to drive over and give you a jump start, you simply grab this small device out of your trunk and hook it up to your car battery.

With a capacity of 20,000mAh, the Alpha 85 holds enough juice to start any engine up to 8.5L gas/6L diesel. On a full charge, it can actually do that 60 times over.

A built-in 3.3-inch LED screen shows you how much energy you have left at any given time, and the device has nine types of protection to help you avoid shocks.

When your car is running fine, the Alpha 85 doubles as a rain-resistant power bank for your portable devices. It has USB-A, USB-C, and DC ports, making it perfect for camping trips.

The device is rated at 4.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon, and in our review, we said: “HULKMAN’s jump starter is a game-charger in the industry and is designed with every car owner in mind.”

Order now for just $119.99 to get the Alpha 85 including jumper cables, a USB-C cable, and a cigarette lighter adapter.

