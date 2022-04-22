Save a massive 50% on Ninja Hot and Iced 10-Cup Coffee Makers today from $70 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja CM305 Hot and Iced 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $79.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $160 in new condition at Target (currently on sale for $140) with very similar models fetching $160 new at Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ninja’s versatile coffee makers can be pricey and these daily refurbished listings are a notable way to save a ton. This one brews everything from a single serve cup to a full carafe or right into your travel mug. It also sports three brewing styles including “Classic, Rich, or Over Ice” as well as six size options and a removable water reservoir so it’s easy to refill. The 24-hour delay timer is a nice touch as well. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More Ninja coffee maker deals below from $70

Woot is also offering the Ninja CM300 model down at $69.99 Prime shipped today. Alongside a similar pricing comparison, this one also features much of the same options, just with a glass and plastic carafe as opposed to the all-stainless steel model above. Take a closer look at this one right here. Also ships with a 90-day warranty. 

Then head over rot our home goods guide for even more notable deals on cooking and kitchen upgrades. Just this morning we saw a solid price drop hit Instant’s Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer with rotisserie, but be sure to scope out this offer on Govee’s Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4-probe Meat Thermometer. A perfect way to ensure the perfect cook during your upcoming grilling sessions, it is now at up to 49% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. You can get all of the details on this offer right here

Ninja Hot and Iced 10-Cup Coffee Maker features:

The Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker brews everything from a single serve cup to a travel mug to a carafe—no pods required. Plus, enjoy classic, rich, and over ice brews, now on your countertop…3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice…Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down…6 Brew Sizes: From single cup to full carafe…Easy-to-fill, removable water reservoir with auto-metering. 

