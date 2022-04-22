Ninja’s latest steam fry multi-cooker with sous vide back at Amazon low: $150 (Up to $130 off)

If you’re looking to score a new multi-cooker, one of Ninja’s latest models is now back on sale at Amazon with up to $130 in savings. Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $280 and more recently in the $200 range, this is matching both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Currently on sale for $180 at Best Buy, we have only seen it go for any less than today’s lead deal in a limited Kohl’s promotion. This is one of the latest model multi-cookers from Ninja with 14 different cooking modes including air frying, pressure cooking, broiling, baking, a sous vide option, and a stream fry feature you don’t see on very many of these. Its multi-layer design also supports cooking two racks of food separately at the same time. More details below.

While Instant Pot’s more recent models are starting at $170 shipped on Amazon right now, you can land the previous-generation multi-cookers from $90 with a 6-quart capacity. These models don’t have the built-in air frying and sous vide action you’ll find above, but they are nearly as useful when it comes to one-pot solutions.

If you’re looking for more of an all-in-one oven model that can also handle air frying duties, this morning saw a solid deal hit on Instant’s $140 Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer with rotisserie at $98.50. Plus, you’ll want to swing by our home goods deal hub for offers on coffee makers, ice cream machines, indoor gardens, and the simplehuman Earth Day promotion that knocks $50 off its voice/motion-activated trash can bundle

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer features:

Meet the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid. The pressure cooker that steams and crisps. SmartLid slider unlocks pressure cooking, air frying, and Steamcrisping – all under one SmartLid. SteamCrisp Technology steams and crisps at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results*. 14 one-touch programs unlock even more versatility. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!