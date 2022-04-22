Rachio 3 HomeKit smart sprinkler controllers are up to $62.50 off from $150 for Earth Day

Rachio is currently offering its Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller 8-zone for $150 shipped. Upgrade to the 16-zone for $187.50 shipped. For comparison, the 8-zone normally retails for $200 and is on sale for $180 at Amazon right now. The larger 16-zone fetches $250 regularly and is available for $224 over on Amazon. Now that it’s getting warmer out, you’ll likely be looking for ways to save cash on watering your yard. The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller is a great way to do just that. It connects to your Wi-Fi network to monitor weather intelligence systems from the company and automatically skips watering when it rains, freezes, is too windy, and more. This means you won’t lose water or pay excess if the water wouldn’t actually make it to your yard properly. According to Rachio, the system will save between 30 to 50% on your monthly water bill. On top of all that, the Rachio 3 is also fully compatible with Siri and Assistant for voice control, automations, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Wyze Sprinkler Controller, which can be picked up for $65 at Amazon right now. While it doesn’t have HomeKit compatibility, this is a great way to add extra smarts to your watering setup without dropping $150 or more on the system.

Don’t forget that to celebrate Earth Day we’re seeing Greenworks 40V electric lawn tools on sale up to 33% off. Some of these discounts mark 2022 lows and you’ll find mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, string trimmers, and much more discounted. Like always, Greenworks products use no gas in order to function, making them eco-friendly all around.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill. App Compatibility-iOS 10.3+ and Android 4.4+; subject to change. Mobile app is required to connect the controller to Wi-Fi. Web app available on most browsers. Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

