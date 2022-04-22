Get streaming with the Rode NT1-Kit Cardioid Condenser Microphone Package at 2022 low

Amazon is offering the Rode NT1-Kit Cardioid Condenser Microphone Package for $247.36 shipped. Normally listed for $269, this is nearly $22 in savings to make the 2022 low price and the lowest price we’ve seen this kit offered in over a year. Coming with the Rode NT1, a shock mount, detachable pop filter, and an XLR cable, you are practically set to begin streaming or recording audio, just add your own mic arm. The NT1 uses a new 1-inch diaphragm by Rode and was redesigned from the ground up off the NT1-A. As Rode puts it, the NT1 is a “marriage of innovation and tradition.” The cardioid pickup pattern means background and environmental noises are rejected but you will be heard clearly. The included shock mount will dampen vibrations and the pop filter will help reduce the harsh sounds created by certain letters and words. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a microphone arm, check out the Rode PSA1+ Professional Studio Arm for $129. This broadcast-style desk boom arm has over 3-feet of horizontal-vertical reach and can be rotated 360 degrees. Integrated cable management for an XLR or USB cable means you won’t have to worry about your cord being caught when moving the arm and microphone around. Regardless, if you stream or run a podcast, the Rode PSA1+ mic arm is a perfect addition to your setup.

Rode NT1-Kit Cadrioid Condenser Microphone Package features:

RØDE’s design engineers approached the NT1 as a marriage of innovation and tradition, starting with the capsule which is a completely new design. Codenamed the HF6, it is the perfect example of RØDE’s fusion of artistic design approaches and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, and features a sound signature reminiscent of the famous microphones of old while at the same time exhibiting extremely low noise.

