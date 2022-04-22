Save $100 on Acer’s UltraWide Curved 37.5-inch IPS Monitor at its new all-time low price

Amazon is offering the Acer 37.5-inch UltraWide Curved QHD+ 75Hz IPS Monitor for $906.54 shipped. Normally listed for $1,007, this $100 in savings marks a new all-time low price and the second notable price drop we’ve seen. The 2300R curve of this monitor will help reduce eye strain during those prolonged times at your computer, as well as immersing you in your content. AMD FreeSync support is present when you’re gaming to eliminate tearing. Content consumption and creation will be enjoyable on this monitor with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR 10 support. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a USB-C port that supports up to 90 watts of Power Delivery and can also be a video input.

The included ErgoStand provides a tilt range of -5 to 35 degrees, a height adjustment range of 5.9-inches, and a swivel of 360 degrees. Compared to other included stands, this one will take up a limited amount of space, but you can get that space back with the VIVO Single Monitor Desk Mount for $33. This mount will clamp to your desk with either the c-clamp or grommet clamp. Included cable management rungs keep your desk organized and prevent hanging wires.

Be sure to check out these deals on Herman Miller ergonomic gaming chairs at up to 20% off. One of the standouts from this sale is the Logitech G Embody at $359 off. You can also take a look at Apple’s Nicolas Cage movie sale at $5. With a new National Treasure series coming to Disney+, catch up on National Treasure and Nation Treasure 2: Book of Secrets at $5 each.

Acer 37.5-inch UltraWide Curved QHD+ 75Hz Monitor features:

Introducing the Acer CB382CUR display with a 37.5″ curved panel and 3840 x 1600 UltraWide QHD+ resolution making your games, work and movies look as epic as possible. The jaw dropping specs include a 37.5″ 2300R Curved panel that supports up to 75Hz refresh rate alongside a response time of 1ms (VRB) on a AMD FreeSync monitor. Unleash your maximum potential to provide richer colors far beyond what has been previously possible. Experience something new!

