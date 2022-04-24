Save up to 80% off on select Kindle eBook wishlist reads, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks wishlist reads up to 80% off. You are sure to find something of interest in this sale with books from the Teen and Young Adult to Science Fiction and Fantasy genres and everything in between. One of the benefits of a Kindle eBook is the ability to read them anywhere and immediately after purchase. Start reading on your desktop but want to pick up on your tablet? Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading below to see our top picks from this sale.

Our top picks:

Be sure to check out all the eBooks part of today’s sale by going to this landing page. After you’re done there, be sure to take a look at this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Amazon Prime members get an opportunity to check out brand-new eBooks before they’re released, and for free! These freebies end at the end of April, which is fast approaching, so be sure to jump on this offer. New freebies will be released in May and we will have a roundup for you to see what is offered when they’re released. While you can read these eBooks online and through the Kindle app, the best way will be using a Kindle device. Check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 device here.

