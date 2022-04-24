Grab Heeta Hair Brushes and Scalp Massagers at 2022 low prices from $5.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HeetaDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its hair brushes and scalp massagers from $5.50. Most of the brushes that are a part of this sale are reaching 2022 low prices as well. For instance, the Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Brush is currently going for $5.76 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $8, this 28% discount marks a new 2022 low and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in over a year. With soft silicone bristles, you can use the Heeta brush dry or wet. The design of the brush makes it fit perfectly in your hand without slipping out. The two different bristle types help the brush work for wet and dry applications. Keep reading for more Heeta brush deals.

More Heeta brushes:

After you finish checking out these deals on Heeta brushes, be sure to stick around and take a look at our roundup of the other Gold Box deals. Right now you can save up to 80% on Kindle eBook wishlist reads ranging from The Boy in the Striped Pajamas to How To Stop Time: A Novel. Save on Renpho smart scales from $18 today only. With the ability to sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, and more, you can keep track of key body metrics as you work out.

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Brush features:

Waterproof. No need for batteries and replacement parts. Suitable for various hairstyles from thin to thick, short or long, straight or curly, and no matter wet or dry, even to groom the hair of your pets. HEETA scalp massager is also suitable for those who have long and manicured nails

HEETA sensitive scalp scrubber bristles made of food-grade elastic silica gel, combine with two different types of bristles: thick bristles have raised small balls, which can massage your scalp, more comfortable and not easy to damage your scalp; thin bristles can easily penetrate thick hair to reach the roots of your scalp, ultra-soft silicone scalp brush will not drag or scratching your luxurious hair, provides an enjoyable washing experience for you

Only 2.39 OZ, it is small in size and lightweight, stores and carries easily. The handle has hanging holes that are convenient to hang to dry, you can hang it anywhere in your home. Share a pleasant shampooing experience with your family and friends!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!