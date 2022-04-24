Track your weight and BMI in Apple Health using Renpho smart scales from $18, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Group (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of its body fat scales from $18. One standout from this sale is the Renpho 11.8×11.8-inch Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $22.39 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $28, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low for this specific scale model. Along with monitoring your body fat, this scale can also track weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more for a total of 13 key body metrics. The scale connects to your phone over Bluetooth and can sync with most major fitness apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, etc. Multiple users can utilize this scale and have their own metrics tracked as well. Keep reading for other Renpho deals.

More Renpho deals:

Renpho 11.8×11.8-inch Bluetooth Body Scale features:

Consistent & Accurate Reading with a 11.8*11.8 inch Large Size: Equipped with 4 highly-sensitive electrodes a large LED display for precise reading. RENPHO Smart Scale is designed in a larger size for a wider range of users.

13 Key Body Metrics: Renhpo Health app features 13 essential body composition analyses: Body Water, Bone Mass, Metabolic Age, Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Subcutaneous Fat, Visceral Fat, Skeletal Muscle, Muscle Mass, Protein, BMR, Fat-Free Body Weight. Our premium Bluetooth Scale offers a more holistic vision of your health.

Sync with Major Fitness Apps: Compatible with MyFitnessPal, Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit that allows you to store and share your data more freely.

