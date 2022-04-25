Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring Deluxe $72, Resident Evil 2 $18, Power Rangers $20, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition on Xbox for $71.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, we stil haven’t seen very many notable price drops on the brilliant new FromSoftware title with today’s offer among the best we have tracked on the deluxe edition. It ships with the full game as well as the exclusive digital artbook and original soundtrack. The standard edition is currently starting at over $58 on Amazon, for comparison. Taking the Soulsborne formula out into the open world while maintaining what made the FromSoftware games so great for all of these years, Elden Ring has quickly become a game of the year contender across the industry. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil 2, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, Sonic Mania, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $27+)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- South Park Fractured but Whole eShop $15 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at PSN
- Bravely Default II $41 (Reg. $60)
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aragami 2 $22 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- NHL 22 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cloudpunk Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Mania PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sper Bomberman R PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
