Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring Deluxe $72, Resident Evil 2 $18, Power Rangers $20, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesGameStopFromSoftware
Reg. $80 $72

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition on Xbox for $71.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, we stil haven’t seen very many notable price drops on the brilliant new FromSoftware title with today’s offer among the best we have tracked on the deluxe edition. It ships with the full game as well as the exclusive digital artbook and original soundtrack. The standard edition is currently starting at over $58 on Amazon, for comparison. Taking the Soulsborne formula out into the open world while maintaining what made the FromSoftware games so great for all of these years, Elden Ring has quickly become a game of the year contender across the industry. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil 2, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, Sonic Mania, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
FromSoftware

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass,...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $929, Verizon up to $8...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: DOOM, SEGA...
Save 28% on the Govee Glide Wall RGBIC Light 12-piece
New all-time low hits TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled...
Score mom Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener Kit with...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 32W USB-C/A Dual Car Char...
Canon’s annual refurb spring sale takes up to $510 of...
Load more...
Show More Comments