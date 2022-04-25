Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring Deluxe $72, Resident Evil 2 $18, Power Rangers $20, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition on Xbox for $71.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, we stil haven’t seen very many notable price drops on the brilliant new FromSoftware title with today’s offer among the best we have tracked on the deluxe edition. It ships with the full game as well as the exclusive digital artbook and original soundtrack. The standard edition is currently starting at over $58 on Amazon, for comparison. Taking the Soulsborne formula out into the open world while maintaining what made the FromSoftware games so great for all of these years, Elden Ring has quickly become a game of the year contender across the industry. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Resident Evil 2, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, Sonic Mania, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!