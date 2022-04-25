Game anywhere with the RTX 3050 Ti ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop at $849, more from $560

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $849 shipped. Today’s $101 discount from its normal $950 going rate marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. This laptop is perfect for gaming on-the-go thanks to its powerful i7 processor as well as the RTX 3050 Ti in tow. You’ll find that the RTX 3050 Ti is plenty of GPU for lightweight gaming away from home and it can easily handle 1080p titles, with the ability to drive the 144Hz screen no problem. On top of that, there’s 8GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage, and the entire system is under 1-inch thick. Plus, you can upgrade this laptop to Windows 11 for FREE as soon as it arrives. Head below for gaming desktops on sale from $560.

More gaming desktop deals:

For on-the-go working you’ll find that it’s hard to beat Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now the 16-inch model is on sale for a new all-time low of $250 off. That drops the regular $2,499 laptop down to $2,249, making now a fantastic time to pick it up. As someone who recently migrated from an Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro to Apple’s M1 lineup of computers, the M1 Pro has plenty of power for most workflows and delivers insane battery life compared to previous generations.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 up to 1585MHz at 60W (75W with Dynamic Boost 2.0)

Intel Core i7-11370H processor (12M Cache, up to 4.8GHz)

15.6” 144Hz IPS-Type Full HD (1920×1080) display with adaptive sync

8GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Backlit Precision Gaming Keyboard

